Kula Gold (ASX:KGD) Insider Purchases A$17,500.00 in Stock

Kula Gold Limited (ASX:KGD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stowell bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00.

Mark Stowell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kula Gold alerts:

On Friday, August 15th, Mark Stowell bought 3,000,000 shares of Kula Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Mark Stowell bought 462,679 shares of Kula Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$3,701.43.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Mark Stowell bought 7,000,000 shares of Kula Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$56,000.00.

Kula Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Kula Gold Company Profile

Kula Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies and explores for metals in Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, halloysite, nickel, kaolin, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group elements. The company holds interest in Kirup Project, Brunswick Project, and Lake Rebecca Project located in Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kula Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kula Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.