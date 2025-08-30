Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) CEO Buys $49,288.44 in Stock

Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) CEO David Portnoy acquired 11,101 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $49,288.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,069.68. This trade represents a 7.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 27th, David Portnoy acquired 14,078 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $62,365.54.
- On Monday, August 25th, David Portnoy acquired 14,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $64,540.00.
- On Tuesday, August 19th, David Portnoy acquired 885 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $3,867.45.
- On Monday, August 18th, David Portnoy acquired 9,327 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $40,758.99.
- On Friday, August 15th, David Portnoy acquired 9,089 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $40,446.05.
- On Thursday, August 14th, David Portnoy acquired 5,826 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $24,294.42.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCEL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84. Cryo-Cell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a PE ratio of -156.61 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cryo-Cell International
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cryo-Cell International
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.