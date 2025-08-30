Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) CEO Buys $49,288.44 in Stock

Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) CEO David Portnoy acquired 11,101 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $49,288.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,069.68. This trade represents a 7.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, David Portnoy acquired 14,078 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $62,365.54.

On Monday, August 25th, David Portnoy acquired 14,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $64,540.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, David Portnoy acquired 885 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $3,867.45.

On Monday, August 18th, David Portnoy acquired 9,327 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $40,758.99.

On Friday, August 15th, David Portnoy acquired 9,089 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $40,446.05.

On Thursday, August 14th, David Portnoy acquired 5,826 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $24,294.42.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCEL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84. Cryo-Cell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a PE ratio of -156.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL Free Report ) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.48% of Cryo-Cell International worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

