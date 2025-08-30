Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 18.6%

MRVL stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 585,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

