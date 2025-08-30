Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 590 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $15,009.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 185,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,945.92. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, July 7th, Troy Wichterman sold 877 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $19,530.79.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Troy Wichterman sold 1,042 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $24,695.40.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BLFS opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Our Latest Report on BLFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,482,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.