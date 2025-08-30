Hanlin Gao Sells 943 Shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) insider Hanlin Gao sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $20,255.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 958,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,581,019.04. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hanlin Gao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Hanlin Gao sold 548 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $11,782.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.83. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 16.83%.Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Fulgent Genetics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

