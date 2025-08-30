ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 1,500 Shares

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $23,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,255. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Stock Down 0.9%

ReposiTrak stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.95 million, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.50.

ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0182 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. ReposiTrak’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReposiTrak

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

