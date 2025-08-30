ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 1,500 Shares

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $23,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,255. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ReposiTrak Stock Down 0.9%
ReposiTrak stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.95 million, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.50.
ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0182 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. ReposiTrak’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReposiTrak
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on TRAK
ReposiTrak Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ReposiTrak
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.