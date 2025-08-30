FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 489.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 399,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 331,355 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 146.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,070.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.