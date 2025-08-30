Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $230,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84,662 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $4,278,787. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.5%

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $181.81 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

