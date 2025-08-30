B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 70,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

