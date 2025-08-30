FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,376.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 379,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,324. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,690. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

