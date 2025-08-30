Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,909 shares of company stock worth $719,343,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

NYSE SNOW opened at $238.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

