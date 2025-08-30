MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,023,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,451,000 after acquiring an additional 201,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 135,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.79.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.