B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Corporation $LKQ

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. LKQ Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

