Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 14,256 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

