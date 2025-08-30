Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Down 19.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 802,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 866% from the average session volume of 83,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Down 19.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

