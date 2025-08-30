Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 437,239 shares changing hands.

Upland Resources Trading Down 4.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.82 and a beta of 2.02.

About Upland Resources

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

