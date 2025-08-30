Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.00. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Arch Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
About Arch Therapeutics
Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.
