Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 90,500 shares changing hands.

Diamcor Mining Stock Up 120.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $185,504.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

About Diamcor Mining

(Get Free Report)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.