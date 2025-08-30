ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.22. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$616.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.09, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

