Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.49 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.38). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.38), with a volume of 354,118 shares.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Down 2.1%

The firm has a market cap of £161.59 million, a P/E ratio of 663.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aew Uk Reit news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 per share, for a total transaction of £4,955.50. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders.

The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset’s potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector.

AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

