B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 15,263 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after purchasing an additional 674,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,770,000 after purchasing an additional 115,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,696,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,403,000 after acquiring an additional 387,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

