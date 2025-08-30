Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB Shares Bought by PEAK6 LLC

PEAK6 LLC raised its holdings in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 173.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Brands by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael John Cramer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,158.52. This represents a 45.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,601. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,685 shares of company stock worth $595,770. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Primo Brands Price Performance

NYSE PRMB opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.Primo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Stories

