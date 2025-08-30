CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $119.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

