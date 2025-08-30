Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and North European Oil Royality Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $6.45 million 3.08 $4.23 million $0.09 4.72 North European Oil Royality Trust $5.78 million 8.49 $5.06 million $0.51 10.47

Risk & Volatility

North European Oil Royality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North European Oil Royality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North European Oil Royality Trust has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. North European Oil Royality Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. North European Oil Royality Trust pays out 203.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and North European Oil Royality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 64.76% 40.74% 40.74% North European Oil Royality Trust 88.34% 379.51% 215.62%

Summary

North European Oil Royality Trust beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About North European Oil Royality Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. In addition, it holds royalties for the sale of gas well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Keene, New Hampshire.

