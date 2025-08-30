GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Research cut GrafTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,751,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 38,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 66,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.63. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $131.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

