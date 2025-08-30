GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Research cut GrafTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.
GrafTech International stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.63. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $25.30.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $131.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
