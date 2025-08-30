Financial Contrast: Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) and AEON GLOBAL HEALTH (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) and AEON GLOBAL HEALTH (OTCMKTS:AGHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pediatrix Medical Group and AEON GLOBAL HEALTH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pediatrix Medical Group 0 4 2 1 2.57 AEON GLOBAL HEALTH 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. Given AEON GLOBAL HEALTH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEON GLOBAL HEALTH is more favorable than Pediatrix Medical Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

97.7% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of AEON GLOBAL HEALTH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pediatrix Medical Group and AEON GLOBAL HEALTH”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pediatrix Medical Group $2.01 billion 0.74 -$99.07 million $1.29 13.32 AEON GLOBAL HEALTH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AEON GLOBAL HEALTH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pediatrix Medical Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pediatrix Medical Group 5.66% 18.94% 7.10% AEON GLOBAL HEALTH N/A N/A N/A

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pediatrix Medical Group 5.66% 18.94% 7.10% AEON GLOBAL HEALTH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pediatrix Medical Group beats AEON GLOBAL HEALTH on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians. The company also provides maternal-fetal care services, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and unborn babies through affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians, including maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, sonographers, and genetic counselors. In addition, it offers pediatric cardiology care services comprising inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through affiliated pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals, including pediatric nurse practitioners, echocardiographers, other diagnostic technicians, and exercise physiologists; and specialized cardiac care to the fetus, neonatal and pediatric patients. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, and pediatric ophthalmologists, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians, pediatric gastroenterologists; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. The company was formerly known as MEDNAX, Inc. and changed its name to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. in July 2022. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About AEON GLOBAL HEALTH

AEON Global Health Corp. is a growth oriented provider of personalized, actionable medical informatics, and telemedicine. It offers a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory developed assays, as well as interpretive data for a range of inherited conditions. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

