Analysts Set Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $256.90

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.9048.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $177.78 on Monday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $154.07 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.25 and its 200 day moving average is $213.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $1,262,987.04. Following the transaction, the president owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,167.43. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,804.92. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,662 shares of company stock worth $103,608,546 in the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

