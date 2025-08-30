Contrasting Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) & Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Monster Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Baristas Coffee alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A Monster Beverage 20.54% 27.46% 21.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monster Beverage has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Monster Beverage”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $180,000.00 N/A -$660,000.00 N/A N/A Monster Beverage $7.49 billion 8.13 $1.51 billion $1.61 38.76

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baristas Coffee and Monster Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00 Monster Beverage 2 8 12 0 2.45

Monster Beverage has a consensus price target of $65.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Monster Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monster Beverage is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Baristas Coffee on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baristas Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages. The company sells its products to full service beverage bottlers/distributors, retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. It provides its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Nitro, Java Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Monster Tour Water, Fury, Monster MAXX, Caffe Monster, Monster Hydro, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, and Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, Reign Storm, Bang Energy, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play (stylized), Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, Live+, Predator, and Fury brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Baristas Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baristas Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.