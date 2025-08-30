Analyzing Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and United States Cellular”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United States Cellular $3.71 billion 1.78 -$39.00 million ($0.30) -259.60

Profitability

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United States Cellular.

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and United States Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A United States Cellular -0.68% 1.68% 0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of United States Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United States Cellular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Cellular has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and United States Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 United States Cellular 0 0 3 0 3.00

United States Cellular has a consensus price target of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.57%. Given United States Cellular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United States Cellular is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Summary

United States Cellular beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products. In addition, it sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option for customers to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers wireless roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, telesales, ecommerce, resellers, and independent agents, as well as third-party national retailers. United States Cellular Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

