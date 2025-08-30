Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.