iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.