The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,037,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,025,000 after buying an additional 156,535 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

