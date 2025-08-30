SRN Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

SRN Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

