Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 13.0%

BABA stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Arete cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.