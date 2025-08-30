SRN Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

SRN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 1.7% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,711,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cintas by 73.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cintas by 7.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $210.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.83. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.