Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is SRN Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SRN Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.3% of SRN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $297.39 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.79.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

