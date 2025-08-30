Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 5,363 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.35 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

