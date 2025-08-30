SRN Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

SRN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after buying an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. CLSA began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $667.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,817 shares of company stock valued at $82,475,471 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.