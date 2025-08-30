Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Stake Lowered by Gobi Capital LLC

Gobi Capital LLC reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 7.6% of Gobi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gobi Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Brown & Brown worth $132,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,320,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,707,000 after purchasing an additional 293,403 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

