SRN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $420,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,810,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,229,008.72. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $546,334.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 353,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,206.80. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,128. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MARA opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Marathon Digital Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

