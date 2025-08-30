SRN Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

SRN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.19 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

