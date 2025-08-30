Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.1667.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,520.48. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,568,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,923,162,000 after purchasing an additional 509,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,018,629,000 after purchasing an additional 112,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,560,000 after purchasing an additional 208,826 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $67.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Corning’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

