CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 127,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 78,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after buying an additional 75,184 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IJK stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.