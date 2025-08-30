Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 400.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $194.60 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.51 and a 200 day moving average of $194.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.