The Boeing Company $BA Stake Lowered by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $234.89 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

