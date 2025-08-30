Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and traded as high as $33.71. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 9,558 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Isabella Bank from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Isabella Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Isabella Bank

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.11.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

