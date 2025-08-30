CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF $EQL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

Shares of EQL opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

