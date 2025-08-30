Yuen Wupen Sells 3,281 Shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $409,665.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,644,946.78. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $391,378.50.

On Monday, August 18th, Yuen Wupen sold 109 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $12,693.05.

On Friday, August 15th, Yuen Wupen sold 109 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $12,383.49.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Yuen Wupen sold 241 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $26,109.94.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Yuen Wupen sold 265 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $26,478.80.

On Monday, July 21st, Yuen Wupen sold 264 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $26,986.08.

LITE opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $137.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 47,811 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $213,503,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after buying an additional 119,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,913,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Northland Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

