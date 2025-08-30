Stephen Chen Sells 1,515 Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen Chen sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,547.68. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duolingo Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of DUOL opened at $297.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.32. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.35.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

