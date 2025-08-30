Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,252 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.17. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.93 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

